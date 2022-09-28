NASCAR Legend Reacts To Harsh Penalty Handed Out This Week

DAYTONA, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Brad Keselowski (#6 RFK Racing Kohler Generators Ford) leads during the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on February 20, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NASCAR handed out a pair of stiff penalties on Tuesday, including a $75,000 fined for driver Ty Gibbs.

Gibbs was docked for making retaliatory contact with Ty Dillon's car on pit road during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old was driving for 23XI Racing, which also received a 25-point deduction in the owner standings.

This is the second time this year that Gibbs has been fined for making contact on pit road, and NASCAR star Brad Keselowski thinks the punishment might have been to light this time.

"Pit road is not the place to fool around," Keselowski said on FOX. "I understand why Ty Gibbs is upset. I understand Ty Dillon drove into his door here. I don't think Ty Dillon did this on purpose. They were three wide. This is a really easy mistake to make."

You can see in the clip above that Gibbs nearly caused Dillon to veer into pit crew and NASCAR personnel. The situation could have turned out much worse.

Keselowski did offer some grace to Gibbs though, saying that while he should have known better than to do what he did, he's still a young driver finding his way.

"What I see here is a teenage kid who is working his way through and making mistakes on the biggest stage in our sport and it's a really difficult situation," Keselowski said. "I can't be mad at Ty. I did a lot dumber things when I was a teenager but I wasn't on this stage."

In addition to fining Gibbs, NASCAR also fined driver William Byron and penalized him 25 points for bumping Denny Hamlin out of position during a late-race caution.