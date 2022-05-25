NASCAR Has Made A Notable Change To Its Rules

DAYTONA, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Brad Keselowski (#6 RFK Racing Kohler Generators Ford) leads during the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on February 20, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NASCAR has handed out several suspensions to prominent race teams this season due to improperly installed tires. With that said, the company has revised its rules regarding this topic.

Moving forward, if an improperly installed wheel falls off in the pit box, it can still be a penalty for the team.

"During an Event, any loss or separation of an improperly installed tire[s]/wheel[s] from the vehicle will result in a Penalty," the rulebook states. "As determined by NASCAR, improperly installed tire[s]/wheel[s] remaining in the immediate area of the team's pit box without posing a safety concern may result in a penalty."

Back in March, Bubba Wallace lost a wheel at Circuit of The Americas. As a result, Wallace's crew chief, jackman and rear-tire changer were suspended for the next four races.

Roughly a month later, Denny Hamlin lost a wheel during a postponed Cup Series race at Dover. His crew chief was also suspended for four races.

With these new rules in place, we could see a few more suspensions go down this season.

NASCAR will return on Sunday with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.