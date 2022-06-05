Veteran NASCAR Driver Unsure If He'll Return Next Year

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 20: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

For the past two decades, Martin Truex Jr. has been a NASCAR fixture. It remains to be seen if he'll be one in 2023.

Truex has been shaky behind the wheel of the Next Gen car in 2022. He's gotten off to his worst Cup Series start in eight years, failing to win one of the first 14 events of the season.

Combine that with his age (41), and some have speculated that Truex's time on the track might be nearing an end. In a candid interview on Friday, the 2017 Cup Series champion admitted that he doesn't know if he'll be back next year.

"[Truex] said he thinks about it every day and doesn’t know how he will decide," FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass tweeted. "A lot of factors, including quality of life. Financial implications not as big a factor. He said he should know in a couple weeks."

Truex added that he should know "within a couple of weeks" what his future plans are.

Truex won three Cup Series races in 2021 and is only three years removed from seven victories.

Heading into today's Enjoy Illinois 300, currently airing on FS1, he has posted two top-5 showings and four additional top-10 finishes.