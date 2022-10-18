NASCAR Official Explains Bubba Wallace Punishment Decision

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 14: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR has suspended Bubba Wallace from the next Cup Series Championship race after intentionally hitting Kyle Larson's car last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Following the decision, NASCAR chief operation officer Steve O'Donnell explained their rationale during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

O'Donnell called the decision "specific to what took place on the racetrack" and said they wanted to discourage a repeat of Wallace's "dangerous act."

"We thought that was intentional and put other competitors at risk," O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell said they were "confident" in the decision and would have enacted the same discipline during the regular season. Larson's vehicle spun out and hit Christopher Bell, who fell to last in the driver playoff standings after his race ended.

However, the fact that Wallace's retaliation put other drivers in danger factored into their determination.

O'Donnell also acknowledged that it's not the usual discipline from NASCAR, which hadn't suspended a driver for an on-track incident in seven years.

"It's been very rare, if ever, that we suspend drivers," O'Donnel said. "We don't take that action lightly."

On Monday evening, Wallace apologized to the sport, its fans, and his sponsors, but not Larson.

"I compete with immense passion, and with passion at times comes frustration,” Wallace wrote. "Upon reflecting, I should have represented our partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car. You live and learn, and I intend to learn from this."

Wallace will miss Sunday afternoon's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.