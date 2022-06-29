NASCAR Officially Announces 4-Race Suspension After Nashville

MADISON, IL - JUNE 05: A NASCAR Cup Series logo is seen in the pedestrian tunnel during the NASCAR Cup Series Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

As expected, NASCAR has meted out suspensions for driver Chris Buescher's team after Sunday's tire mishap.

Buescher's crew chief Scott Graves, rear tire changer Seth Gajdorus and jackman Matthew Wilps were each suspended four races after the Ford No. 17 car's bumper tire came off during last weekend's Ally 400 in Nashville.

Based off the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the three crew members will be able to return for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard in Indianapolis on July 31.

This isn't the first crew to be suspended this season for tire malfunctions during a race.

Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson have also seen members of their pit team suspended for four races due to tires falling off in competition.

The NASCAR Cup Series will continue this Sunday with the Kwik Trip 250 in Wisconsin.