NASCAR President Reveals 'Bold' Plans For 2023 Schedule

We still have several months of the 2022 NASCAR schedule to get through, but the organization's president Steve Phelps took a look ahead to 2023 on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in San Francisco, Phelps said NASCAR plans to remain "bold" with its 2023 schedule, which Phelps is aiming to have released in August.

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass asked Phelps about having a street course included on the 2023 slate, and Phelps confirmed it is something they are "exploring."

"I personally think having a street course on the schedule would be a good thing," Phelps said. "What it is, where it is remains to be seen, but I think it will be part of our future."

Phelps added that he knows some racing traditionalists wouldn't appreciate that move, but it still is something NASCAR can pull off.

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule continues to today with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in California.