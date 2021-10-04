The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s First Career Win

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace before a race.KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - JULY 23: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series Super Start Batteries 400 Presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts at Kansas Speedway on July 23, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The rain brought good fortune for Bubba Wallace at Talladega on Monday, as he was able to capture his first NASCAR Cup Series win.

Wallace led the way at the YellaWood 500 when the race was stopped due to rain. A short time later, the race was declared official and Wallace was named the winner.

With the victory, Wallace not only made personal history but NASCAR history as well. He became the second African-American to win a NASCAR Cup race, joining Wendell Scott, who broke the barrier in 1963.

Wallace’s win is also the first one in the books for 23XI Racing, the organization formed by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

The 27-year-old Wallace could very well add a couple of more titles to his ledger in the future. He already had a pair of top-five finishes this season before today.

Back in June, Wallace came in fifth at the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, and in August, he finished second at the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.