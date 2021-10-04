NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s First Career Win

The rain brought good fortune for Bubba Wallace at Talladega on Monday, as he was able to capture his first NASCAR Cup Series win.

Wallace led the way at the YellaWood 500 when the race was stopped due to rain. A short time later, the race was declared official and Wallace was named the winner.

With the victory, Wallace not only made personal history but NASCAR history as well. He became the second African-American to win a NASCAR Cup race, joining Wendell Scott, who broke the barrier in 1963.

Wallace’s win is also the first one in the books for 23XI Racing, the organization formed by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

This is awesome man. Good for Bubba. https://t.co/Sum5A89CVF — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) October 4, 2021

Any comments about it being rigged are ignorant. The whole field was racing like crazy for the lead. Everyone knew rain was minutes away. @BubbaWallace used the 3rd line to get up front, maneuvered, took the lead, held the lead, & they wrecked behind him. 100% EARNED IT. — Tommy Joe Martins (@TommyJoeMartins) October 4, 2021

A happy moment for best friends Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace at Talladega after Wallace’s first NASCAR Cup win. pic.twitter.com/Kan8odm0Ag — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) October 4, 2021

Bubba Wallace winning at Talladega while Facebook is down is perfect for the day. Pack it up and go home — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) October 4, 2021

Oh, and Michael Jordan is a winner in #NASCAR, too. — Daniel McFadin (@danielmcfadin) October 4, 2021

Bubba becomes the second African-American driver to win a Cup race! https://t.co/3U52TYlDYd — Lyndsay Barna (@lyndsay_barna) October 4, 2021

That's awesome. Probably going to get himself a few more before he's done. Congrats Bubba! #NASCAR https://t.co/m1sYeKfzxs — Justin (@nesmario24) October 4, 2021

The 27-year-old Wallace could very well add a couple of more titles to his ledger in the future. He already had a pair of top-five finishes this season before today.

Back in June, Wallace came in fifth at the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, and in August, he finished second at the Coke Zero Sugar 400.