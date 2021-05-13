When NASCAR returns to the track this weekend, there will be a very significant rule change in effect.

No, this has nothing to do with on-track racing. Instead, NASCAR reportedly informed teams that wearing a mask is optional for those in the garage and pit area at the race in Dover this weekend.

“NASCAR has informed teams that masks are optional outdoors in the garage and pit area starting this weekend at Dover,” NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass reported. “They still must be worn inside haulers and buildings.”

“NASCAR says with data showing COVID transmission outdoors around zero, it felt it was time to relax mask requirements in outdoor areas of pits and garage area.”

As for the fans, unfortunately for them, mask protocols remain in place for now.

“The protocols for fans — masks required on property — will remain as that is what was approved by the Delaware Division of Public Health to allow the track to have 20,000 fans,” Pockrass reported.

Martin Truex, Jr. claimed the pole position for this weekend’s race and Denny Hamlin will join him on the front row.

The 2021 Cup Series season rolls on with the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on Sunday. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday and airs on FS1.