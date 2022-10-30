NASCAR Reportedly Makes Decision On Saturday's Controversial Finish

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 23: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, and Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Tire Pros Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

Yesterday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville ended in controversial fashion.

Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead in the third overtime of the Draft Top 250, taking home the checkered flag as fans booed.

“Getting dumped is surprising,” Jones said after the race. “I expected to get moved around a little bit and figured I could cover it deep enough to where he could hit me square and shoot me up the track some.

“Me and Ty have always been friends, but lost all respect today. I know a lot of guys have. I’m looking forward to getting first to Phoenix and trying to win that race, but then transitioning over to JRM next year. I’m going to have a good time over there.”

While Jones and the crowd were not happy with Gibbs, NASCAR will not be punishing the 20-year-old driver.

"Officials viewed it as racing for the win. While aggressive, NASCAR did not feel it was intentional wrecking," said The Athletic's Jeff Gluck.

Gibbs clinched a spot in the Xfinity Series Championship 4 with the victory on Saturday.

He'll be joined by Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson and Josh Berry.