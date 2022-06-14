NASCAR Truck Series Driver Stepping Back From Driving

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - MARCH 27: Mike Marlar, driver of the #56 LIftKits4Less.com Chevrolet, Jake Griffin, driver of the #34 Great Escapes RV Center Toyota, race and Stewart Friesen, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 27, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Austin Wayne Self will temporarily step aside from racing after welcoming the birth of his daughter.

Per a statement released by AM Racing, Self will return to driving the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado "no later than" July 9's race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Brett Moffitt, the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion, will begin replacing Self this Saturday at Knoxville Raceway.

Self sat out last Saturday's race at Sonoma Raceway, which took place the day before his wife, Jenn, gave birth to Zepplyn Jane Self.

As explained by Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, Self wouldn't be eligible for the playoffs even if he won one of the final three remaining races on the schedule and finished in the top 20.

Self is currently 21st in the standings with 173 points, but no top-five finishes. He earned his only top-10 placement at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19.