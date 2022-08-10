NASCAR Veteran Reveals What Bubba Wallace Texted Him After Race

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace and Joey Logano both finished in the top five at the FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan last weekend.

Wallace edged out Logano and Kyle Larson to finish second in the race behind Kevin Harvick. Larson came in third with Logano finishing fourth.

Wallace apparently was annoyed with Logano for holding him up for roughly 20 laps, and he let him know about it post-race, albeit in a joking manner.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's NASCAR Radio, Logano said Wallace told him via text that he is "like a modern day Ryan Newman."

Wallace did clarify though that even if he didn't appreciate Logano's tactics, they weren't underhanded.

"For the people in the back, Joseph didn't do a damn thing wrong!" he tweeted.

The second-place finish was Wallace's best placement since finishing second at the Daytona 500 back in February. He now has four top 10s and three fop fives in his last four starts.

However, Wallace wasn't satisfied with his result at Michigan International Speedway.

She was fast all week, man. Just … I’ll wear this one on my heart for a while. I failed everybody," Wallace said.

He'll look to finish first at the Federated Auto Parts 400 in Richmond this Sunday.