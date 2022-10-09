NASCAR World Celebrated Bubba Wallace On Saturday

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 ROOT Insurance Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR world took to social media to celebrate Bubba Wallace on Saturday.

Wallace, who's currently driving the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing, in search of an ownership championship, celebrated his birthday on Saturday.

The veteran NASCAR driver turned 29 years old on Saturday.

Happy belated birthday, Bubba.

NASCAR fans took to social media to celebrate with the veteran driver.

"Happy Birthday to our Multi CUP SERIES WINNER," one fan wrote.

"That’s a big DUB," one fan added.

"Happy birthday to my man bubba wallace," another fan added.

"Happy birthday Bubba Wallace. Hope to see you make some big improvements on your road course craft this weekend," one fan suggested.

Hopefully it's been a good weekend for Wallace and it could get even better on Sunday.