NASCAR World Celebrating Dale Earnhardt Jr. Monday

Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Happy birthday, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The NASCAR world is celebrating the legendary driver on Monday mroning.

Earnhardt Jr., the son of one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all-time, did pretty well for himself on and off the track. He turned 48 years old on Monday.

Time does fly.

"How is Dale Jr 48 years old now," one fan wrote.

"Dale Jr has an easy to remember birthday (10/10) because OF COURSE HE WOULD. The only thing that would be easier to remember is if he were a bit younger and was born 8/8/88," another fan wrote.

"Dale Jr does not look 48 wtf," one fan added.

Legendary NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson took to social media to weigh in, too.

"IMO, @DaleJr is the perfect age. Happy bday, brother," he tweeted Monday.

Happy birthday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hopefully it's a good one for the legendary NASCAR driver.