NASCAR World Is Excited For Jimmie Johnson On Sunday

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 17: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, lead the field during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Jimmie Johnson is one of the best drivers in NASCAR history. On Sunday, he'll get to fulfill a lifelong dream and race in the Indy 500.

The NASCAR world is pretty excited.

Sunday morning, NASCAR's official Twitter account posted a good luck message for the longtime driver.

"You've impressed us every step of the way. We'll be cheering you on this afternoon," NASCAR tweeted.

Johnson was surprised by some of his longtime competitors prior to Sunday's big race

Hopefully we get a fun day of racing.

The Indy 500 is set to begin at 12:45 p.m. E.T. on NBC.