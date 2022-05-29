NASCAR World Is Excited For Jimmie Johnson On Sunday
Jimmie Johnson is one of the best drivers in NASCAR history. On Sunday, he'll get to fulfill a lifelong dream and race in the Indy 500.
The NASCAR world is pretty excited.
Sunday morning, NASCAR's official Twitter account posted a good luck message for the longtime driver.
"You've impressed us every step of the way. We'll be cheering you on this afternoon," NASCAR tweeted.
Johnson was surprised by some of his longtime competitors prior to Sunday's big race
Hopefully we get a fun day of racing.
The Indy 500 is set to begin at 12:45 p.m. E.T. on NBC.