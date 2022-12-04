NASCAR World Is Praying For The Gibbs Family Today

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 DeWalt Toyota, celebrates with team owner Joe Gibbs in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 09, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR World continues to pray for the legendary Gibbs family this weekend.

NASCAR held its end of year honors this week, with the Gibbs family getting special recognition. Earlier this year, Coy Gibbs, a co-owner of a prominent NASCAR team, died surprisingly at the age of 49.

This weekend, Gibbs' son, Ty, declined to discuss the death of his father.

“For right now, I’m not going to touch on any other subject at all, so I’m just going to stick with all the racing questions and I will go from there," Ty Gibbs, the Xfinity Series champion, told reporters.

The NASCAR World has been praying for the Gibbs family all weekend.

"#NASCAR community showed its support at the NASCAR Awards for the Gibbs family, grieving the passing of Coy Gibbs," NASCAR on NBC tweeted.

From NBC Sports:

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR chief operating officer, introduced Ty Gibbs at the NASCAR Awards and noted that “everyone gathered tonight is all a part of the NASCAR family, and I know I speak for everyone that the entire NASCAR family is 100% percent behind this young man.”

Ty Gibbs received a standing ovation.

Our thoughts continue to be with the Gibbs family during this difficult time.

Hopefully the Gibbs family was able to have a nice weekend, given the tough circumstances.