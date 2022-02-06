NASCAR World Looks Ahead To Unique Race Tonight

The first race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series begins today with the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum. It’s a unique race to be sure.

The Clash at The Coliseum is being contested at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It’s the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series event to be contested at a college football stadium.

NASCAR writer Jeff Gluck of The Athletic is at the event, and tweeted about how fun the atmosphere has been. He highlighted what a unique experience it is – specifically, the good mood everyone seems to be in.

“Before the racing begins, just want to say this: I’ve been covering races since 2004 and I’ve never been to a NASCAR event where everyone was in this much of a good mood collectively. The enthusiasm, smiles and energy around this is unlike anything I’ve experienced in NASCAR,” Gluck wrote.

NASCAR fans loved Gluck’s analysis of the situation:

You can feel it as a fan watching at home. The energy is high and even here at home is super exciting to see this!🔥 https://t.co/34gRj8ss7C — Jakee ◢ ◤ (@JacobMOrtiz) February 6, 2022

If you're wondering what all the fuss is about, NASCAR is staging the Clash in the LA Coliseum, on a quarter-mile track built just for the occasion. After all these years, I got to do some vroom-vroom https://t.co/CfGrAyz6E4 #NASCAR https://t.co/8df091fSnL — Gordon Edes (@GordonEdes) February 6, 2022

Very excited for the new era of NASCAR! https://t.co/UXGvXMrAUh — LJM (@LjMathis_538) February 6, 2022

Concur… and every single employee I have come across here at the track has been very welcoming, kind, and enthusiastic…and fans seem to be having a blast; lots of families with young kids all smiling…. https://t.co/Xvg6c6CTZj — CupScene.com © 1996 (@cupscene) February 6, 2022

The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum is different from previous first events of the NASCAR season. Unlike previous Clashes, this one is open to all teams and drivers for the first time in its history.

There will be 350 laps over the course of seven races with over three dozen charter teams lined up. After various qualifying races, 23 drivers will run 150 laps in the final event.

The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum is being played on FOX.