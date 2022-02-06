The Spun

NASCAR World Looks Ahead To Unique Race Tonight

NASCAR at the Los Angeles Coliseum.Los Angeles, CA - February 05: Drivers race around the specially built quarter mile asphalt oval inside the Los Angeles Coliseum during practice for the NASCAR Busch Light Clash in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The Clash is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday. (Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

The first race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series begins today with the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum. It’s a unique race to be sure.

The Clash at The Coliseum is being contested at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It’s the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series event to be contested at a college football stadium.

NASCAR writer Jeff Gluck of The Athletic is at the event, and tweeted about how fun the atmosphere has been. He highlighted what a unique experience it is – specifically, the good mood everyone seems to be in.

“Before the racing begins, just want to say this: I’ve been covering races since 2004 and I’ve never been to a NASCAR event where everyone was in this much of a good mood collectively. The enthusiasm, smiles and energy around this is unlike anything I’ve experienced in NASCAR,” Gluck wrote.

NASCAR fans loved Gluck’s analysis of the situation:

The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum is different from previous first events of the NASCAR season. Unlike previous Clashes, this one is open to all teams and drivers for the first time in its history.

There will be 350 laps over the course of seven races with over three dozen charter teams lined up. After various qualifying races, 23 drivers will run 150 laps in the final event.

The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum is being played on FOX.

