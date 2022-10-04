NASCAR World Praising Dale Earnhardt Jr's Generous Move

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is receiving a lot of praise on social media this week - and for good reason.

On Saturday night, NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns from a crash at Talladega Superspeedway. He was airlifted to Birmingham hospital.

Two days later, Anderson provided an update on his status. Thankfully, he's getting better by the day.

Anderson also revealed that Earnhardt let him use his plane to get home Saturday night.

"A huge thank you as well to @DaleJr for letting @MKAnderson97 and our family use his plane to get home Saturday night," Anderson wrote on Twitter. "Made the trip home a lot easier and now have been trying to get as much rest as possible."

NASCAR fans are applauding Earnhardt for this act of kindness.

"Forever the class act @DaleJr," one fan tweeted.

"I can't love @DaleJr anymore than I do," another fan said. "It isn't possible."

One person had the following reaction: "You can remove his entire racing career from it. @DaleJr is a Hall of Famer for what he’s given to this sport, with every podcast, every gesture like this, his efforts within the @iRacing community, and every attempt and push he’s made to keep our history alive. Thank you Jr."

Anderson suffered second-degree burns on his neck, face, right arm, hands and both knees.

We're wishing Anderson a full and speedy recovery.