NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night

A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.

According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle.

A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.

During an already solemn day for the NASCAR community, onlookers sent well wishes to the crew member.

I think we’ve hit our 3 now… pls no more bad/hospital news stories from the track!! Hope this crew member is OK," SpeedFreak's Crash Gladys wrote.

"Hope he will be okay," one fan wrote."

"What a day - sending vibes for a full recovery," another fan posted.

"Oh no... Thoughts to him," a fan said.

NBC's broadcast did not appear to pick up the incident, and there's no further information to report at the moment. Hopefully the crew member avoided