NASCAR World Praying For Prominent Driver's Girlfriend

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 01: Carson Hocevar, driver of the #42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 01, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR world is rejoicing at some great news from Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar on Wednesday evening.

Hocevar revealed that his longtime girlfriend is officially cancer free today.

"cancer is very tough thing to watch and can only imagine dealing first hand with it. however, my favorite person beat this battle today. officially cancer free!" he tweeted on Wednesday evening.

The NASCAR world is praying for Carson's longtime girlfriend, while celebrating the news as well.

"This is awesome. God is good. Happy for y'all,' one fan wrote.

"Congrats@peyton_lanphear🔔💛💛🙏🏻," another fan added.

"Awesome news congrats!" another fan wrote on social media tonight.

"So happy for the 2 of you my dude!" another fan added on social media.

Our thoughts continue to be with Carson and his girlfriend as they get past this tough battle.

Congrats, Peyton!