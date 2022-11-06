NASCAR World Praying For The Gibbs Family On Sunday

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 23: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, and Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Tire Pros Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs will not race on Sunday, due to a family emergency.

It's unclear what exactly is going on with Gibbs and his family.

"Ty Gibbs not racing today because of a family emergency. TBD who will race the car," Bob Pockrass reported on Sunday afternoon.

Gibbs has been somewhat of a controversial figure in recent weeks, due to his racing style, but the NASCAR world is coming together to pray for the family on Sunday.

"Prayers to the Gibbs family," Noah Gragson tweeted.

"Lord please have us all join in prayer & unity for the Gibbs family," Matt DiBenedetto tweeted.

"Our hearts and prayers are out to @TyGibbs , the entire Gibbs family and the @JoeGibbsRacing team. Now is not the time for rumors or jokes, no matter how you feel about Ty as an athlete, he is a human being," Brandon Brown added.

"This is a concerning development and I pray for the best for the whole Gibbs family and organization. If you have anything but empathy or concern, my feed will not be the place to share it, I promise," Mike Davis added.

"Just wanting to extend my prayers and well wishes to the Gibbs family. Certainly, not my intent to be inappropriate in any way with my tweet. Like I said, we will all await any additional information and hope for the best. But please, be respectful," Noah Lewis added.

Our thoughts are with the Gibbs family during this difficult time on Sunday afternoon.