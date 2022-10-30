NASCAR World Praying For Tyler Reddick On Sunday

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 3CHI Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23, 2022 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR World is hoping everything is OK with driver Tyler Reddick.

The No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet car driver had to leave Sunday's race for health reasons.

Reddick was heard on the radio saying he'd never felt like this before.

"Reddick had a health problem and said he never felt like this before on the radio. He's being brought to the infield care center," Dustin Albino tweeted.

We hope everything turns out OK for the NASCAR driver on Sunday afternoon.

"Tyler Reddick has exited his car for health reasons, it seems. I hope everything is alright with Reddick," one fan wrote.

"Sending positive vibes and well wishes to Tyler Reddick. Hope it’s nothing serious," one fan added.

"Well, that's alarming ... Tyler Reddick has retired from the race and is complaining his head hurts ..." another fan added.

Our thoughts are with Reddick on Sunday afternoon.