NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday

The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon.

Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race.

It didn't look good.

According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news.

The NASCAR world continues to pray for the No. 51 car driver.

Our thoughts are with Ware and his friends and family members during this scary time.