NASCAR World Reacts To The 2023 Schedule News

MADISON, IL - JUNE 05: A NASCAR Cup Series logo is seen in the pedestrian tunnel during the NASCAR Cup Series Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NASCAR unveiled the 2023 Cup Series schedule on Wednesday.

Running from Feb. 5 to the 39th and final race on Nov. 5, the itinerary is stuffed with action throughout the year. There's only one off week scheduled across nine months.

As recently announced, NASCAR will also return to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race on May 21.

As the 2022 playoffs unfold, Wednesday's reveal already has fans looking forward to an exciting 2023.

However, not everyone loves the schedule. Chase Elliott responded to NASCAR's tweet by saying "less = more." He also wasn't the only person to express disappointment in a lack of Saturday and Thursday night races.

Per NASCAR's official site, senior vice president Ben Kennedy expressed his eagerness to honor the past while moving the sport forward.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” Kennedy said.

The 2023 schedule will start at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which will host the annual Busch Light Clash for the second time. For now, drivers remain focused on this Saturday's next playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway.