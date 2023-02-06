NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Announcement

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 ROOT Insurance Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season isn't off to the best of starts for Bubba Wallace.

Wallace finished in 22nd place in the Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday night. The 23XI Racing driver was leading for much of the race, though ultimately flamed out.

Still, Wallace was in good spirits.

"W3ll that was fun, till it wasn’t. Hell of an effort. Gonna be a great year!!!" he announced.

NASCAR fans are excited to see how Wallace will fare this year.

"Had a rocket! Sometimes you get dumped. That’s what happens when you put cars on a football field sized track," one fan wrote.

"This is why you’ll never be a true racer, give me dale and Kyle Busch any day!!!" one fan added.

"Not a good look for what Austin Dillon did to you. Of course, neither was his constant primping afterwards for the cameras. Wasn't fun watching him adjust his suit 10 times for the camera," one fan added.

"Bubba pushing back to the lead until he got wrecked by Austin Dillon. The 23 looked awesome otherwise, onto Speedweeks!!!" one fan added.

Best of luck moving forward, Bubba.