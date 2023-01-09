NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Announcement

TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 15: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Mountain Dew Chevrolet, prepares to drive during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 15, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Longtime NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced some pretty cool news on Monday afternoon.

Earnhardt Jr. and some of his colleagues are teaming up to own the CARS Tour.

"‼️NEWS‼️ We are now under a new ownership group with @DaleJr , @JeffBurton , @KevinHarvick , and @JustinMarksTH," they announced Monday.

Earnhardt Jr. is pretty excited to get going.

"I’m really looking forward to this," he announced on Monday afternoon.

NASCAR fans are loving it, too.

"This is going to be fun to watch!!!" one fan wrote.

"Awesome news!!" another fan added.

"This. Is. EPIC," one fan added on social media.

"If NASCAR is listening they may be hearing footsteps behind them. If NASCAR is watching they may be seeing fan drift starting to occur. For years the fans have been clamoring for short track paved racing. Now the request is being honored by influencers with money," one fan added.

This will be fun to watch.