NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday

DOVER, DE - OCTOBER 01: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, and his wife Amy, stand on the grid during the National Anthem prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400 presented by Lucas Oil at Dover International Speedway on October 1, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. continues to impress inside of the broadcasting booth.

Sunday night, Dale Jr. was on the call for the latest Cup Series race.

Following the evening, Dale Jr. took to social media to weigh in on the evening.

"Last night was awesome @TooToughToTame . The crowd was into it, and the race had lots of twists and turns that had everyone shook. @Erik_Jones taking the iconic 43 back to victory lane at Darlington had my nostalgia pegged," he tweeted.

NASCAR fans loved the booth.

"You did amazing you are in ur element !" one fan wrote.

"Man you made the race tho! You did an absolutely amazing job in the booth. One of your best races youve called! Enjoyed every second Dale Jr. you and the team did outstanding!" another fan added.

"I think Dale is all of us, haha. Pretty damn cool to see the 43 win again, especially at Darlington," one fan added.

Keep it going, NASCAR.