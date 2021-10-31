The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Wild Scene With Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin close up.LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JULY 18: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 18, 2021 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

It is not uncommon to see tensions rise during a NASCAR race. That was certainly the case with Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman today.

Bowman wound up taking the checkered flag at the Xfinity 500 today at Martinsville Speedway, while Hamlin finished 24th. But Bowman bumped Hamlin off the lead with several laps to go, and the veteran driver was not happy, which led to some fireworks.

As Bowman came down the final stretch, Hamlin tried to cut him off. The two cars had a bit of a standoff before cooler heads prevailed.

In his post-race interview, Hamlin ripped Bowman, calling him a “hack” and a “f—–g terrible” driver. Even though Hamlin qualified for the Championship 4 next weekend, he was still livid with the 28-year-old driver.

Naturally, Hamlin’s reaction drew the attention and commentary of NASCAR fans and media alike. Some thought he had the grounds to be that upset, while others reminded him of some times when his own driving could have been considered questionable.

We’ll see if Hamlin can work out his frustrations in the Championship 4 next week in Phoenix, where he battle Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Martin Truex.

