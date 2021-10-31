NASCAR World Reacts To Wild Scene With Denny Hamlin

It is not uncommon to see tensions rise during a NASCAR race. That was certainly the case with Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman today.

Bowman wound up taking the checkered flag at the Xfinity 500 today at Martinsville Speedway, while Hamlin finished 24th. But Bowman bumped Hamlin off the lead with several laps to go, and the veteran driver was not happy, which led to some fireworks.

As Bowman came down the final stretch, Hamlin tried to cut him off. The two cars had a bit of a standoff before cooler heads prevailed.

In his post-race interview, Hamlin ripped Bowman, calling him a “hack” and a “f—–g terrible” driver. Even though Hamlin qualified for the Championship 4 next weekend, he was still livid with the 28-year-old driver.

Denny Hamlin: “Alex Bowman is the worst driver to ever do it”*** *** basically what he said pic.twitter.com/V9s8QotAt8 — Barstool Racing (@rubbinisracing) October 31, 2021

Naturally, Hamlin’s reaction drew the attention and commentary of NASCAR fans and media alike. Some thought he had the grounds to be that upset, while others reminded him of some times when his own driving could have been considered questionable.

This reminds me of the @NASCAR glory days. Like it or not. This is what NASCAR needs. Now. “@dennyhamlin to the NASCAR trailer” … LOL 😂😂😂 https://t.co/w0EX3wmmFX — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) October 31, 2021

I know it really sucks getting wrecked from the lead with 2 to go at @MartinsvilleSwy, right @dennyhamlin? pic.twitter.com/lAxTwffIAE — Chris Strausbaugh 🇺🇸🏁 (@ChrisStraus24) October 31, 2021

DENNY HAMLIN DIDN'T HAVE TO GO THAT FAR LOLLLL DAMN MAN — Eric Estepp (@EricEstepp17) October 31, 2021

Denny Hamlin is PISSED OFF! (Rightfully so). Never seen this move. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/HLwAx3xyEq — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) October 31, 2021

.@dennyhamlin on geting booed: 💭 "It's just Chase Elliott fans, man. They don't think straight." Does it bother him to get booed? 🗣 "No, not at all. They're gonna boo the shit outta me next week." — Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) October 31, 2021

We’ll see if Hamlin can work out his frustrations in the Championship 4 next week in Phoenix, where he battle Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Martin Truex.