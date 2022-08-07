NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Tough Weather News

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 28: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The two worst words in sports: weather delay.

NASCAR fans have had to deal with tough weather at times this season, including Sunday afternoon, when the Cup Series race is being delayed.

Thankfully, things appear to be clearing up - for now.

"Rain has stopped around much of the track. No estimate for race start. Likely will take at least 90 minutes to dry (depends on wind/sun) but also possible for more rain. Race would take 2.5-3 hrs. Sundown 8:49p ET. No lights. Lap 100 or later would be an official race if it rains," Bob Pockrass reports.

Hopefully things will be cleared up soon.

It's been a tough day for the racing world.

Hopefully we get a more clear afternoon.