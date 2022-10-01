NASCAR World Reacts To Terrifying Crash On Saturday
The NASCAR world had to witness a pretty terrifying crash on Saturday afternoon.
NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson had to be air lifted following an accident on Saturday.
It was very scary.
"Jordan Anderson is being airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital. FS1 says Anderson has burns and remains in a lot of pain," one fan reports.
Our thoughts are with Anderson on Saturday afternoon.
"Caution for Jordan Anderson, whose truck caught fire and hit the wall. He was able to get out of the truck -- very quickly, like he was already unbuckled when the hit happened -- and then went to the ground after he was able to get out," Bob Pockrass tweeted.
NASCAR on FOX had an update on Anderson on Saturday afternoon.
Our thoughts are with Anderson and his family.