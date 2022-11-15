NASCAR World Reacts To 2023 Ty Gibbs Decision

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 29, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

In a widely-expected move, Ty Gibbs has been promoted full-time to the NASCAR Cup Series for 2023.

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Tuesday that Gibbs, who won the Xfinity Series while competing for the team in 2022, will be bumped up to the Cup Series to replace Kyle Busch. Busch will move on to Richard Childress Racing next year.

Gibbs, 20, drove in 15 races on the Cup Series for 23XI Racing this season. He won the Xfinity Series by capturing the checkered flag at the winner-take-all finale at Phoenix.

NASCAR fans have had plenty to say about the expected decision to promote Gibbs, as well as the choice to keep Busch's No. 18 out of circulation for a year.

"Worst kept secret of all time." one said.

"I called it that JGR would drop the 18," said The Last Lap fan account.

"The next piece of the domino has fallen," added PA announcer and NASCAR fan Matt Nelson. "If you think about it from a branding and business perspective, it makes sense seeing Ty Gibbs bring the same car number he drove with in the Xfinity Series. Certainly a lot of eyeballs on him over the next several years."

"Oooo does this mean the 19 is up for grabs when Truex Jr rides off into the sunset?" asked another fan. "Or is the 11 going to wander over to it’s eventual home team at 23XI? Either way, 54 is a weird number in Cup racing and I’m for it whole heartedly. #NASCAR."

"A driver's brand is so much stronger and meaningful whenever there's only one specific number associated with them," chimed in another NASCAR diehard. "By doing this, JGR is separating the legacies of different drivers. It's refreshing to see."

"Honestly I’m happy about this," echoed a Busch fan. "We all knew Ty was getting the car, but I’m glad they are having him keep his number and branding. Seeing him in the #18 would’ve been annoying. Shelving the 18 is a good move imo."

Gibbs' bump up to the Cup Series comes after a very tumultuous and tragic few weeks for him and his family.

Coy Gibbs, Ty's father and a co-owner at Joe Gibbs Racing, passed away in his sleep the night after his son won the Xfinity Series at Phoenix.