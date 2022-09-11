NASCAR World Reacts To 23XI Racing Speculation

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on from the 23XI Racing pit box during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 08, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR teams are currently setting their plans for the 2023 Cup Series season and beyond.

Veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is arguably the biggest name on the market, as his official status for the 2023 season is still up in the air.

Could he join his brother at 23XI Racing (or take his place)?

"Asked Denny Hamlin if he felt 23XI still had any chance at landing Kyle Busch or if that ship had sailed. His answer: "I'm not really sure." ... Hamlin later said that Kurt Busch is in 45 next year (and later this year if he is OK to come back) until KuBusch says otherwise," Bob Pockrass tweeted.

It seems unlikely.

"So now it’s looking more like RCR or Kaulig for Kyle Busch," one fan wrote.

"Well, that answers that. But, if he doesn’t????" one fan added.

"good. Kurt is still as much of a racing talent as anybody in the sport," one fan wrote.

Kurt Busch has been out following a head injury suffered during a race. It's unclear when he'll be able to race again.

If he's out, perhaps 23XI Racing will make a big run at his brother, Kyle.

Where do you see Kyle Busch ending up?