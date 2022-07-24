NASCAR World Reacts To 23XI Racing's Big Decision

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, has struggled in the pit crew this season.

Bubba Wallace has been especially unlucky with his pit crew throughout the 2022 Cup Series season, often getting crushed by a mistake or two.

23XI Racing is hoping that will change next season.

On Saturday, the Cup Series team announced that changes will be made heading into 2023.

"Denny Hamlin said 23XI Racing will hire its own pit crew members for next year to have control over the personnel and the training," Bob Pockrass tweeted.

NASCAR fans are relieved.

"THANK GOD. It's about time!!" one fan wrote.

"Hopefully that leads to less issues than this year even if it’s rough at the start," another fan admitted.

"They didn't have control over that already??!?" one fan admitted in shock.

Hopefully next year goes smoother for 23XI Racing.