NASCAR World Reacts To Big 2023 All-Star News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Toco Warranty Ford, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, lead the field during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 18, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR has made a big decision on its 2023 All-Star Race.

According to a report from The Athletic, NASCAR will be holding its 2023 All-Star Race at a very special venue.

"NEWS: North Wilkesboro Speedway to host 2023 NASCAR All Star Race, sources tell The Athletic," Jordan Bianchi reports.

The North Carolina short track last hosted a major NASCAR event in 1996.

From the report:

Speedway Motorsports president Marcus Smith is scheduled to make a “major news announcement” Thursday morning in Raleigh, N.C., alongside North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. Speedway Motorsports owns North Wilkesboro, along with nine other tracks that host a combined 13 Cup Series points plus the nonpoints All-Star Race, which has been hosted at a Speedway Motorsports-owned track every year but one since its inception in 1985.

NASCAR fans can't wait.

"This will be one of if not the hardest ticket to get in the history of NASCAR," one fan wrote.

"They better build more hotels.... Fast," one fan added.

"This is awesome and honestly the more I think about it, don’t change a thing. Hold the all star race with portable lights and everything. It’d be epic," one fan added.

"Well, I know where I'll be when this weekend rolls around next year," one fan wrote.

Well done, NASCAR.