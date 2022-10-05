NASCAR World Reacts To Big Hailie Deegan News

MADISON, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 20: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #1 Monster Ford, waits the grid prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 presented by CK Power at Gateway Motorsports Park on August 20, 2021 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Hailie Deegan teased exciting news regarding her career. With that said, it was announced on Tuesday afternoon that she's going to make her Xfinity Series debut later this month.

Deegan, 21, will compete at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15. That raise will be televised on NBC and Peacock.

“I really just wanted to make my debut, for sure, on a mile-and-a-half because that’s where I feel the most comfortable,” Deegan said, via motorsport.com. “I wanted to get my feet wet in the Xfinity Series."

Deegan will drive the No. 07 vehicle for SS Green Light Racing.

There's a large portion of the NASCAR world that hopes this is a permanent move for Deegan.

"Stay there, don't go back to trucks," a fan said.

"Honestly I think it will do her good to get out of a truck and back into a car," another fan commented.

Some fans are skeptical about her future in the Xfinity Series.

"She is not ready for this," one fan tweeted.

Deegan's plans for the 2023 season have not been sorted out yet.

"I don’t know yet what I’m going to be doing next year," she revealed. "I wish I knew and had it figured out already, but we're still working through a few things. No news on that yet, but at least for the time being, we're going for our first Xfinity race in Las Vegas. I could not be more excited."

If Deegan has a strong showing on Oct. 15, there will be plenty of people begging her to compete in the Xfinity Series on a full-time basis.