NASCAR World Reacts To Big Policy Change News

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 08: A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

With the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs set to begin very soon, an important announcement was made regarding the damaged vehicle policy.

NASCAR is increasing the damaged vehicle policy clock from six minutes to 10 minutes for the playoffs.

According to Bob Pockrass, teams felt like they needed the extra time to repair Next Gen vehicles.

NASCAR fans don't have a major issue with this change to the damaged vehicle policy. However, they're a bit confused by the timing of this announcement.

"Hey, look. This is a good thing now, but it should have been done from the start of the season that was the reason why we're upping the time to a full ten minutes," one fan said.

"That helps especially for the playoff drivers who might be in wrecks during these next 10 races," another fan tweeted. "It’s almost like giving a few extra timeouts to an NFL team when it comes to clock management and needing them to save time to make moves down the field."

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will begin on Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway.