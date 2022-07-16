NASCAR World Reacts To Bobby East's Tragic Death

SPARTA, KY - JULY 7: Bobby East, driver of the #21 State Fair Corn Dogs/Edy's Dibs Ford, talks with former series driver Robert Pressley during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Built Ford Tough 225 practice on July 7, 2006 at the Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images for NASCAR) Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The sports world received heartbreaking news this week, as NASCAR driver Bobby East was fatally stabbed at a gas station. He was 37 years old.

Per multiple reports, East was stabbed in the chest at a gas station on Westminster Blvd. in Westminster, California. He reportedly got into a "war of words" with another person before a knife got pulled on him.

East was a three-time United States Auto Club National Champion driver. USAC released a statement on this gut-wrenching news, detailing his achievements on the track.

"The son of Janice and famed USAC Hall of Fame car builder Bob East, Bobby was an immediate success in his USAC career. His first career triumph with the USAC National Midgets in 2001 at Schererville, Indiana’s Illiana Motor Speedway made Bobby the youngest USAC national feature winner ever at the time, at the age of 16. His three winning performances in 2001 made him the winningest USAC National Midget Rookie in more than a quarter century. Ultimately, he was rewarded as the series’ Rookie of the Year," the statement read.

As you'd expect, people are heartbroken by East's death.

"Absolutely heartbreaking," Kristy Swanson said.

"How sad and yet sickening," one person tweeted

"Awful...No one is safe these days," another person wrote.

Our thoughts are with East's loved ones at this time.