NASCAR World Reacts To Bombshell 2023 Driver News

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - APRIL 15: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Latte Ford, drives during first practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 15, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass dropped some pretty big 2023 driver news on Twitter on Sunday.

It sounds like veteran NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick could be on the way out.

"Gene Haas on grid said he wants Cole Custer to return to 41 next yr but Tony Stewart wants to give Ryan Preece a shot so TBD for 2023 ... Haas also said Kevin Harvick has indicated he won't return after 2023 (his deal up) but Haas trying to convince him to do an extension," Pockrass tweeted.

Could the 2023 season be Harvick's last?



Fans are pretty surprised.

"NO NO NO NO," one fan wrote.

"I'll be very sad to see Harvick retire but know it's coming soon," another fan wrote.

"Oh wow so this basically confirms that Harv is done after next year," one fan added.

"Custer isn't going anywhere. Daddy wouldn't allow that... And Kevin is fed up with NASCAR and their shenanigans. I'm not shocked he's hanging it up," one fan suggested.

Will we see Harvick driving past 2023?