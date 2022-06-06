NASCAR World Reacts To Brutally Honest Post-Race Interview

TALLADEGA, AL - APRIL 28: Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Menards/Richmond (12) works on pit road as a guest reporter with Fox Sports reporter Jamie Little during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks Energy 300 on April 28, 2018, at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NASCAR reporter Jamie Little got some brutally honest answers out of Ross Chastain following Sunday's race.

Chastain was involved in several notable collisions during Sunday's race, leading to a lot of frustration from fellow drivers.

To be fair to Chastain, he owned up to it.

"I owe half the field an apology," he admitted.

You have to respect the honesty, at least.

"Wow that’s big of him to do that. I like him even more. He’s becoming one of my favorites," one fan tweeted.

"This is the way you man up," another fan admitted.

"Ross owned up to his driving today. He admitted he made a mistake. Unfortunately it won’t be looked at like that from others perspectives," one fan added.

"I’d like to give a quick shout-out to Jamie Little. Easily one of the greatest sports reporters of all time," another fan added.

Hopefully next week goes better.