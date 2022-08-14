NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Contract Decision

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace will be back with 23XI Racing for the 2023 season and beyond, as the No. 23 car driver has signed a contract extension.

While the news of Wallace's contract extension was announced earlier this summer, the 23XI Racing team officially addressed it this weekend.

“Bubba’s contract and extension with us was definitely well warranted from what I’ve seen this season, not just including the last four weeks," 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin said.

Wallace has been racing well as of late, with a second place finish at last weekend's Cup Series race.

It'll be interesting to see the full extension details, though.

"I'm guessing it's just a 1-year contract with team options for another. If Bubba doesn't win races and make the playoffs next the MJ's team could have 2 different drivers in 2024 than they do today," one fan wrote.

"23XI will be the best Toyota team in 2023, definitely by 2024," another fan predicted.

"As we all know, there are two components to this sport: skill at driving a race car and ability to attract race car sponsors. The latter matters more than the former, and that's just the way it is," one fan added.

NASCAR's Cup Series is set to continue on Sunday afternoon.