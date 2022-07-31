NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Contract News

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It's been a frustrating season for Bubba Wallace at 23XI Racing, as the veteran driver has had to deal with some pit crew issues throughout the year.

However, Wallace and 23XI Racing are reportedly confident for the future.

According to a report, Wallace and 23XI Racing are closing in on a contract extension.

Wallace is already confirmed for the 2023 season with 23XI Racing, though this would lock him up for longer.

"Love it," one fan wrote.

"Deserved, he and Kurt have been doing so well. Just get him a good pit crew and he’ll be up there getting w’s," another fan added.

"Next year when Toyota gets 23XI the new crews they are gonna go off," one fan added.

It will be interesting to see what the numbers look like.