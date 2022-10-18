NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Explanation News

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR suspended driver Bubba Wallace for the upcoming Cup Series race because of his involvement in an altercation over the weekend.

The organization ruled that Wallace intentionally caused a wreck by crashing into Kyle Larson during Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After the wreck, Wallace got out of his car to confront Larson and shoved the veteran driver.

"My behavior does not align with core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and our partners, who have played a crucial role in my incredible journey to the top of this great sport," Wallace said in a statement apologizing for his actions. "I want to apologize to NASCAR and the fans, along with Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Toyota for putting them in a situation in the Playoffs that they do not deserve."

NASCAR COO Steven O'Donnell said in an interview today that officials had to "draw line" when it came to suspending Wallace.

Some fans think they did the right thing, while others are wondering why they decided to come down hard now.

"They wanted to draw a line? HAVEN’T THERE BEEN PLENTY OF WRECKS THIS YEAR TO DRAW THAT LINE????," said one fan.

"Nonsense, @NASCAR. Now you wanna issue a penalty for this?" added another.

"Hmm, Gibbs didn't get suspended for slamming a car on pit road near a crew," a third fan mentioned. "Why did this incident result in suspension while other on-track retaliations were just points and fines?"

"I agree with the call for sure. Didn’t think it would happen though," countered another fan. "I also think Gragson should’ve gotten the same thing after Road America too. You can’t go wrecking people on purpose and get away with it but why the inconsistency with these calls."

"I’m fine with a one race suspension for clear and obvious purposefully wrecking at high speed. It’s all subjective, but it feels appropriate," agreed another Twitter user. "The only miss is owner points (because that is what the 45 cares about), and there needs to be a fine for walking across the track."

Wallace will sit out this weekend's Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.