NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace, Fan News

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 ROOT Insurance Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace returned from his one-race suspension at Martinsville on Sunday.

The No. 45 car driver was reportedly booed by fans at the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon.

Wallace reportedly had the most boos of anyone at Sunday afternoon's race

NASCAR fans weren't too surprised by the reaction to Wallace's introduction. He was suspended following a controversial move at a race two weeks ago.

"Really no reason to hate the guy," one fan wrote.

"What about what happened two weeks ago?" another fan added.

"Are we meant to be surprised?" another fan wondered on social media.

Wallace, meanwhile, finished in the top 10 at Sunday's Cup Series race.

Were the boos deserved?