NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Hall Of Fame News

Last year, Bubba Wallace clinched his first NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway. Earlier this week, it was announced that Wallace’s car will have a place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“Today the NASCAR Hall of Fame publicly unveils our newest exhibit– Bubba Wallace’s 23XI Racing No. 23 Toyota Camry, which he drove to his first premier series victory in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway,” the NASCAR Hall of Fame tweeted.

Overall, the majority of the responses to this news are positive.

While there are plenty of people who have criticized Wallace in the past, this is a really cool honor for him.

NASCAR Hall of Fame executive director Winston Kelley recently released a statement on Wallace’s car entering the Hall of Fame.