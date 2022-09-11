NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace History News

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 ROOT Insurance Toyota, gestures to the camera after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace made NASCAR history on Sunday.

The 23XI Racing driver, racing in the No. 45 car in pursuit of an ownership championship, won the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday afternoon in Kansas.

Wallace became the sport's all-time winningest Black driver with the win on Sunday.

"Bubba Wallace is now the winningest African-American Cup Series driver in NASCAR History," a fan announced.

Well done, Bubba.

"All that doubt and bullshit he got because his first win was rain shortened. History was made. Can't doubt Bubba anymore," one fan wrote.

"A great performance today. Absolutely top notch," one fan added.

"More than that, Jordan’s 45 now is his winningest number! Sox fans unite!" one fan wrote.

"No asterisk for this win. He dominated. I'm not his biggest fan at all, but this was a great win. I'm happy for him," another fan wrote.

Bubba is out of playoff contention, but the No. 45 driver got a huge win for the ownership race on Sunday.