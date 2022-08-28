NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Missing Playoffs

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Another year, another disappointing finish for Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing.

For the second straight year, Wallace and 23XI Racing - co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin - will miss the Cup Series playoffs.

Wallace showed some promise throughout the year, though he was undone by some brutal pit crew mistakes.

He's one of several notable drivers to miss the playoffs.

It's certainly a disappointing finish for Wallace, who had high hopes heading into 2022.

Fans remain optimistic.

"Bubba is going to come back stronger next year. Trust the process!" one fan wrote.

"I can’t believe the misfortune they’ve had this year, even with them getting a win this year since Kurt won’t be back in time they’ll completely miss," one fan added.

Perhaps Wallace can provide 23XI Racing with some optimism heading into 2023.