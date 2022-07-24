NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Pit Crew News

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the rain-shortened NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 04, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Another Sunday, another eventful pit crew day for Bubba Wallace and Co.

Wallace's No. 23 team has struggled in the pit lane for several weeks now. While changes will reportedly be made heading into the 2023 season, they'll have to make do for now.

On Sunday, Wallace will reportedly be using Kurt Busch's No. 45 pit crew team. Busch is out of Sunday's race with concussion-like symptoms.

"Bubba Wallace will have the 45 pit crew today. Wallace crew was going to have a replacement jackman because of an injury and they wanted the cohesive unit that has worked together to be on Wallace car since Ty Gibbs (KuBusch substitute) not racing for points," Bob Pockrass reports.

It's an interesting move, but it's one that makes sense.

"This goin be good," one fan tweeted.

"Today is so weird," one fan added.

"Bubba winning today," another fan predicted.

"BIG W," one fan added.

NASCAR's Cup Series race is set to begin at 3 p.m. E.T.