NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Postrace News
Bubba Wallace had a pretty funny postrace moment on Sunday evening.
The 23XI Racing driver finished in 16th place at Talladega on Sunday evening. While Wallace was not pleased with his finish, he did fine one silver lining.
Wallace's post-race tweet went viral on Sunday night.
"Well we didn’t crash🤷🏽♂️✅," the No. 45 car driver tweeted following his team's race
NASCAR fans are appreciative of the honesty on social media by Wallace
"At @TALLADEGA , does that count as a win? No. Maybe a moral victory, which you can't take to the bank as @chaseelliott will take his win," one fan wrote.
"I like this...Accentuate the positive!" one fan added.
"From what I saw the team didn’t bring all the horses this week!!" another fan added.
"Pulling for this guy . Determined to be successful in his career . If you hate on this fella do some research and learn more about him . He’s genuinely a true racer . Don’t let the media guide you in the wrong direction . Way to go," another fan added.
The NASCAR Cup Series race will continue later this month.