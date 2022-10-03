NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Postrace News

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 14: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace had a pretty funny postrace moment on Sunday evening.

The 23XI Racing driver finished in 16th place at Talladega on Sunday evening. While Wallace was not pleased with his finish, he did fine one silver lining.

Wallace's post-race tweet went viral on Sunday night.

"Well we didn’t crash🤷🏽‍♂️✅," the No. 45 car driver tweeted following his team's race

NASCAR fans are appreciative of the honesty on social media by Wallace

"At @TALLADEGA , does that count as a win? No. Maybe a moral victory, which you can't take to the bank as @chaseelliott will take his win," one fan wrote.

"I like this...Accentuate the positive!" one fan added.

"From what I saw the team didn’t bring all the horses this week!!" another fan added.

"Pulling for this guy . Determined to be successful in his career . If you hate on this fella do some research and learn more about him . He’s genuinely a true racer . Don’t let the media guide you in the wrong direction . Way to go," another fan added.

