NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment Suggestion

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace one race for intentionally crashing his car into Kyle Larson's vehicle during a race earlier this month.

NASCAR legend Kyle Petty thinks Wallace got off easy, and recently told viewers on NBC that he feels Wallace should have been banned for the rest of the year.

Judging by the responses to Petty's comments, many NASCAR fans agree with Petty, or at least see where he's coming from.

"The fact that @BubbaWallace has not apologized to @KyleLarsonRacin proves Bubba is not truly sorry for his actions & that he does not recognize his own ignorance of how the outcome of the wreck could have been FAR worse," said one woman. "@NASCAR let him off far too easy."

"I don’t agree with Kyle, but I also can understand why he might have a personal reason for being harsh," said one fan. "I don’t think it sits well with him at all that a driver of the #45, with the significance it has to him, did that."

"I think he's right for once lol," added another.

"I just watched Motor Mouths and I cannot agree with Kyle Petty more," contributed Twitter user @MrFantasyNASCAR. "It is ridiculous NASCAR suspends a Crew Chief for 4 races for an 'unintentional' tire coming off a car and Bubba gets one race for 'intentionally' putting another drivers career at risk.

Of course, not everyone thinks Petty is the right person to be making this argument.

"Kyle Petty: Bubba Wallace should have been suspended the rest of the year. Now let me be a clown and say stupid s--t on fights and wrecks being wrong even though I've started fights and wrecks," stated Twitter user Nathan Platt. "Thank you for listening to my clown talk on NASCAR."

Wallace sat out last weekend's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway but is set to return to the track on Sunday at Martinsville.