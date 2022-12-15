NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Sponsor Decision

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 ROOT Insurance Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace's sponsor is sticking around for the long haul.

23XI Racing announced on Wednesday that one of its top sponsors, Columbia, is expanding its multi-year agreement with Wallace and the team.

"We’re honored to announce @columbia1938 is expanding its partnership with 23XI and @bubbawallace ! Multi-year extension 🎣 #TeamToyota #ForwardTogether," 23XI Racing announced.

Bubba Wallace fans are excited.

Bubba Wallace is excited, too.

The NASCAR World has taken to social media to react to the announcement.

"Can’t do what we do without great partners so thank you @Columbia1938 #ForwardTogether," one fan wrote.

"Yesssssss.... Bubba's #23 Columbia Scheme From 2021 Was Fire. They NEEDED To Run It More," one fan added.

"Time to order the jacket," another fan added.

"Great to hear! Looking forward to all the @columbia1930 schemes moving forward!" another fan wrote.

Congrats to Bubba and the 23XI Racing team for the big news.