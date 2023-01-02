NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Announcement

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace is now a married man.

The veteran NASCAR driver married his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Carter, over the holidays.

Wallace took to Twitter on Sunday night to reveal his wedding photos.

"Happy New Year from the Wallace’s!" he tweeted on Sunday evening.

"Happy Monday and happy new year and happy new chapter in life to our friends, Darrell and Amanda!" one fan wrote.

"Congratulations to the Wallaces! What a way to start the new year," one fan added.

"2023 gonna be a big year for Bubba," one fan predicted.

"So awesome! Congratulations. Hope you have a lifetime of happiness together!" one fan added.

Congrats to Bubba and Amanda!